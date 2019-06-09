WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.74% from the stock’s current price.

WPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded WP Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on WP Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

WPC opened at $85.03 on Friday. WP Carey has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $85.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 44.84%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WP Carey will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

