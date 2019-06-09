William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $17,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $291,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Varonis Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $60.62 on Friday. Varonis Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 42,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $3,076,856.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,713,505.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

