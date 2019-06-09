Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $703,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,688,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,646,000 after purchasing an additional 512,141 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,521,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,292,000 after purchasing an additional 586,301 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,495,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 170,214 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 968,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. 304,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,023. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/wilbanks-smith-thomas-asset-management-llc-has-703000-stake-in-invesco-bulletshares-2020-corporate-bond-etf-nysearcabsck.html.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.