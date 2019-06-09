Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $443,000 Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 728,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CFO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.96. 51,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,225. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0187 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th.

