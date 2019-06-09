Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

WBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, CLSA cut Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of WBK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.65. 220,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.98. Westpac Banking has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 7%. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is 75.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 848.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

