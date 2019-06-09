West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 753,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 59,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $25,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,265.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $576,703.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,597 shares of company stock worth $305,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $21.10 on Friday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $344.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

WTBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

