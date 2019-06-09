Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 5,863 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Markel were worth $59,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,035.00 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,975. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.66, for a total transaction of $45,608.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,163 shares of company stock worth $1,168,642. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,090.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $950.16 and a 12-month high of $1,228.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $9.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Markel had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKL. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,130.25.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

