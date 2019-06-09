Wedbush Comments on GameStop Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of GameStop in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of GameStop to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America set a $4.00 price target on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

GameStop stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $524.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP bought a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.