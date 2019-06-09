Webster Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:WBA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.41

Webster Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:WBA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$1.41 ($1.00) and last traded at A$1.41 ($1.00), with a volume of 117644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.43 ($1.01).

The firm has a market cap of $507.14 million and a PE ratio of 18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.99.

Webster Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Agriculture and Horticulture. It produces annual row crops, including cotton, wheat, maize, walnuts, and almonds, as well as breeds livestock; and other crops, such as corn, cereals, and legumes. The company also exports its products in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

