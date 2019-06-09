Webcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $189,771.00 (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 41.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, Webcoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Webcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $32.15, $7.50 and $50.98. Webcoin has a total market capitalization of $189,771.00 and approximately $1.69 million worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $741.52 or 0.09679797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00040643 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000291 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001763 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012575 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000650 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

Webcoin (WEB) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,949,893 coins. Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today

Buying and Selling Webcoin

Webcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $7.50, $18.94, $33.94, $24.68, $13.77, $5.60, $10.39, $20.33, $51.55, $24.43 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

