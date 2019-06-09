Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on W shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wayfair from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

W traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $154.28. The company had a trading volume of 878,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,699. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $173.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total value of $5,233,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,480 shares in the company, valued at $20,339,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $78,396.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,616,908.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,260 shares of company stock valued at $43,744,907. 33.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,150,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,270,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,097,000 after buying an additional 321,496 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

