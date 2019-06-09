Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 47.10%. The firm had revenue of $378.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $4.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.31%.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 4,547 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $122,950.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 3,283 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $104,268.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,979. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 174,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 120,585 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $3,063,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

