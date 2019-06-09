View (VIEW) Market Capitalization Reaches $257,517.00

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. View has a total market cap of $257,517.00 and $927.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day. One View token can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. In the last week, View has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00403945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.90 or 0.02436877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00149837 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004191 BTC.

View’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . View’s official message board is blog.view.ly . View’s official website is view.ly . View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here

View can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

