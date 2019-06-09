Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Veritex has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $33.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. Veritex had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In related news, CFO Terry Earley bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.88 per share, for a total transaction of $175,984.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 23,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Griege bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 51,571 shares of company stock worth $1,336,096 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 48,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

