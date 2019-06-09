Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,075 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $45,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 90,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 38,214 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Woodmark stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.65. 106,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $104.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.39.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $407.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti set a $105.00 price objective on shares of American Woodmark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

