Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,484,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $72,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 27,921,855.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,584,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584,371 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 288.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,476,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,617,000 after buying an additional 4,066,744 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,755,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,956,000 after buying an additional 1,346,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,986,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,414,000 after buying an additional 813,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 536,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 414,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.37. 279,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,321. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/vanguard-short-term-inflation-protected-securities-etf-nasdaqvtip-stake-lifted-by-the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.