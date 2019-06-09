Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Reduced by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,172,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,054,000 after buying an additional 980,231 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,629,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,239,000 after buying an additional 1,312,777 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,946,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,668,000 after buying an additional 2,692,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,023,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,711,000 after buying an additional 664,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,228.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,641,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,057,000 after buying an additional 6,141,916 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $40.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $45.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

