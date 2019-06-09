Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Holdings Reduced by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

VCR stock opened at $174.18 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $139.15 and a 1 year high of $182.75.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

