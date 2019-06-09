Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Receives $13.66 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.66.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Vale by 338.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VALE remained flat at $$12.53 during trading on Tuesday. 16,036,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,737,868. Vale has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

