Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Raised to $230.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $219.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Vail Resorts to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $221.62 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.62.

Shares of MTN opened at $237.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $179.60 and a 52 week high of $302.76.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total transaction of $216,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,286.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $1,134,165.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,381.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

