US Bancorp DE Has $852,000 Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

RUSHA opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

