US Bancorp DE Buys 7,586 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,472,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,858,000 after buying an additional 3,515,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,225,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,049,000 after buying an additional 832,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,938,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,498,000 after buying an additional 503,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,657,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,202,000 after buying an additional 501,964 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Bank of America upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 target price on Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CFO William J. Fair bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $214,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,998 shares in the company, valued at $918,340.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jay A. Snowden bought 10,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $212,171.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,487.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PENN stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.86. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 2.20%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

