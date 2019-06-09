Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Hits $0.0670 on Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $669,642.00 and approximately $1.06 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, IDAX, IDEX and OOOBTC. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $735.36 or 0.09733154 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00040167 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001725 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013168 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000657 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, TOPBTC, IDAX, Exrates, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

