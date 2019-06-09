Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $4,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Globespan Management Associate sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,386,016 shares of company stock valued at $42,263,068. Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $1,745,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

