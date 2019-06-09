UBS Group Reiterates “$36.00” Price Target for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been assigned a $36.00 price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.08. 3,613,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 54.23% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.0% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.