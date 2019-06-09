UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 207 ($2.70) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 207 ($2.70).

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 209 ($2.73) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 243 ($3.18) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 186.50 ($2.44).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 129.90 ($1.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 191.56 ($2.50).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.28%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

