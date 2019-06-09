Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $2.89 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,562,149.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,488 shares of company stock worth $14,600,474 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $281.69 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.83 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.92.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

