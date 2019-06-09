TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TCBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.05 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,461,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,720,000 after acquiring an additional 221,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,899,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,386,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,492,000 after acquiring an additional 270,010 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 77,692 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.