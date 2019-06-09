TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 2,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $146,310.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 10,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $604,695.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,068,463.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,398 shares of company stock worth $982,472 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.85.

NYSE THS opened at $54.55 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.18 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

