TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TRANSAT AT Inc (TSE:TRZ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. TRANSAT AT traded as high as C$13.63 and last traded at C$13.43, with a volume of 288970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.20.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRZ. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$8.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins lowered shares of TRANSAT AT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $496.39 million and a PE ratio of -11.79.

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$647.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$751.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TRANSAT AT Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

