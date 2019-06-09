Thor Industries (THO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.23). Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Thor Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $55.24 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.82.

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Thor Industries to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

