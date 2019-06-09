Thor Industries (THO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter.
Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.23). Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Thor Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE THO opened at $55.24 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.82.
About Thor Industries
Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.
