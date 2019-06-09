Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.68.

NYSE MPC traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.99. 10,342,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,652,791. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

In other news, insider Donald C. Templin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/thompson-siegel-walmsley-llc-has-1-26-million-position-in-marathon-petroleum-corp-nysempc.html.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.