Theta Token (THETA) One Day Volume Hits $2.21 Million

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Theta Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bithumb, Huobi and Binance. Theta Token has a market cap of $32.55 million and $2.21 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Token has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $753.97 or 0.09834028 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00039325 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001709 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013010 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000655 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Theta Token Token Profile

Theta Token is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. The official website for Theta Token is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Theta Token

Theta Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, IDEX, OKEx, Hotbit, DDEX, Bithumb, Fatbtc, Upbit, Coinbit, Huobi, Coineal and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.