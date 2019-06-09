Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Director C Martin Harris Sells 275 Shares

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,606.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $281.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $202.83 and a one year high of $282.98. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,271,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,144,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347,836 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $906,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 2,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

