The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,492,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,575 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $93,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,014,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after purchasing an additional 899,220 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 355,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 142,009 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,837,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,059,000 after purchasing an additional 453,652 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 69,998 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 322,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.86. 302,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,168. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

SJR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on Shaw Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shaw Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

