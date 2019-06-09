Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 9,042 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 435,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Ornella Barra acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.97. 4,092,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,048. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

