Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 121,907 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $39,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 68,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 143,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 407,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $239.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America set a $62.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.87.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,698,974.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,750 shares of company stock worth $5,520,513. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

