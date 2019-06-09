Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teck Resources Limited is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, metallurgical coal, zinc, gold and energy. It is a world leader in the production of copper, metallurgical coal and zinc, a significant producer of gold, molybdenum and specialty metals, with interests in several oil sands development assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, the company has expertise across the full range of activities related to mining, including exploration, development, smelting, refining, safety, environmental protection, product stewardship, recycling and research. The Company is actively exploring in countries throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and Africa. Teck Resources Limited, formerly Teck Cominco Limited, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TECK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. MKM Partners set a $26.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Teck Resources to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.34. Teck Resources has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.