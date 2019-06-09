Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. Sells 2,200 Shares

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $209,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,237.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Tech Data stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. Tech Data Corp has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $111.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data during the 1st quarter valued at $1,614,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 45,875 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after buying an additional 88,625 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tech Data from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

