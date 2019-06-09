TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 397,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,440,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $865,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,352,749.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HURN. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

HURN opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $204.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.92 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

