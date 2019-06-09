Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.62.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

