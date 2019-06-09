Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Stake Lowered by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,403,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 360,100 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for 1.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $57,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 585,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after buying an additional 123,803 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,319,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after buying an additional 44,501 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 202,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $38.82 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

