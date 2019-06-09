TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €23.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €23.50 ($27.33) price target by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEG. HSBC set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.12 ($23.40) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.33 ($24.80).

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €20.56 ($23.91) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €17.76 ($20.65) and a 52-week high of €22.48 ($26.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.02.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

