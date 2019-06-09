Syscoin (SYS) Market Cap Achieves $33.71 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $33.71 million and approximately $244,567.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0608 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Poloniex and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.01499965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001707 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001431 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00060407 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 554,730,838 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Poloniex, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Upbit, Binance and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

