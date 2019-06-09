SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,971 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,255 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in SYSCO by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in SYSCO by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in SYSCO by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SYSCO by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SYSCO from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $46,874,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

