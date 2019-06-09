Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,902,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,438,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,859,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,883,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,256,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $399,156.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol acquired 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $20,030,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CPRI opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $75.96.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.75%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

