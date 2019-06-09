Swarm City (SWT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Swarm City has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Swarm City token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and HitBTC. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $10,048.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00403278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.66 or 0.02485851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00150231 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004238 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,472,925 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.