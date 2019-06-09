Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,075,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,272,000 after purchasing an additional 72,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,378,566 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,304,000 after acquiring an additional 64,805 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,000,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,645 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 941,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,277,000 after acquiring an additional 53,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 851,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.69. 276,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $61.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

