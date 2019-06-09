Stephens Inc. AR Has $17.71 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,567 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 31,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 29,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 13,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $238.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $642,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,493.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stephens Inc. AR Has $17.71 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/stephens-inc-ar-has-17-71-million-stake-in-pfizer-inc-nysepfe.html.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.