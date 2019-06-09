StellarPay Price Tops $0.0090 (XLB)

StellarPay (CURRENCY:XLB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. One StellarPay token can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. During the last seven days, StellarPay has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. StellarPay has a total market cap of $30,761.00 and $798.00 worth of StellarPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.33 or 0.01836602 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006659 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002088 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000926 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000393 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About StellarPay

StellarPay (CRYPTO:XLB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2014. StellarPay’s total supply is 93,538,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,424,785 tokens. The official website for StellarPay is stellarpay.org . StellarPay’s official Twitter account is @CryptoLiberty . The Reddit community for StellarPay is /r/stellarpayorg

Buying and Selling StellarPay

StellarPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StellarPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StellarPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StellarPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

